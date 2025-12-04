Kent woman missing for over 2 months

KENT, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A woman from Kent has been missing for more than two months.

Donna Anne Marie Jorgenson, known by the last name of Vialpando, was last heard from in September, according to the Kent Police Department (KPD).

Donna is 43 years old, 5 feet tall, and weighs around 115 pounds. Her last known hair color was brownish-red.

Donna was previously reported missing by her family in August when they were unable to contact her for an extended period of time. It was later found out that she was in her downtown Kent apartment until September. But she has not been heard from since mid-September.

Police noted that Donna does not have a cellphone or a car. Initial information revealed she might have traveled to Shoreline, but so far, there have been no substantial leads.

“Her family is extremely worried for her welfare, and attempts to locate her by family and police have not been successful,” KPD wrote.

Those with any information about Donna’s whereabouts can leave a tip by calling the KPD Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or sending information to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

Anyone with urgent information should call 911.

Julia Dallas

