Kent teenager arrested for alleged armed carjacking

KENT, Wash. — A 16-year-old from Kent was found and arrested by the Kent Police Department over the weekend after police say he stole a car at gunpoint.

The car, a 2019 Honda Accord, had been carjacked two days prior in Des Moines.

On the evening of Saturday, June 22, Kent patrol officers were told about a stolen car in the area of Southeast 258th Street. After searching a nearby apartment complex, the officers found the stolen Honda running in a parking stall with the teenager in the driver’s seat.

According to Kent PD, the teenager noticed the officer’s presence and looked like he might speed off. Concerned for the safety of children playing nearby, an officer turned his patrol car into the Honda and pinned it against a wall.

The teenager couldn’t exit the car door and had to climb out of the sunroof. Officers say that the teenager decided not to run after seeing their K9.

The teenager admitted that he had a gun in his pocket, and the gun was found to be loaded. After additional officers arrived, they safely took him into custody.

Des Moines officers helped search the Honda for fingerprints and evidence, while Kent officers booked the teenager into a juvenile detention center in Seattle under weapons violation and possession of a stolen vehicle charges.

Des Moines Police Department will be investigating the original carjacking, and the teenager may face additional felony charges.

