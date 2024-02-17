Kent suspect arrested after shooting trooper several times

KENT, Wash. — A suspect was arrested after shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper several times.

According to a spokesperson, a trooper was trying to pull over a suspected DUI near the Driftwood apartments in Kent around 11:30 p.m.

#Breaking Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop and vehicle fled near Driftwood apartments in Kent. Suspect fled on foot and fired at the trooper hitting him in the leg. He is being transported to Harborview with non-life threatening injuries. I am heading to the scene now. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 17, 2024

The driver didn’t stop and allegedly collided with another car at the intersection.

According to a spokesperson, the driver then got out and ran, while a trooper chased after him. The chase went west and into an apartment complex, where the driver allegedly shot the trooper several times.

The driver fled and the trooper’s gun wasn’t found.

The trooper was taken to Harborview.

Surrounding agencies responded and secured the scene to search for the suspect.

Eventually, the driver and a woman companion were taken into custody, according to a spokesperson.

