Kent road closed for hours during investigation

KENT, Wash. — A Kent roadway has been closed for hours for an investigation following a possible shooting.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, Military Road in Kent is closed at State Route 516. No traffic from State Route 516 is allowed on Military Road, and drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

The City of Kent shared the road closure as well, asking commuters to use caution while driving near crews working in the area.

Military Road South was closed from South 216th Street to Veterans Drive in both directions, and the northbound lanes was closed from Veterans Drive to Kent Des Moines Road for the investigation.

A resident nearby told KIRO 7 that he heard gunshots sometime around 1:30 a.m., and has not been able to leave his apartment since. Police put up caution tape and blocked the resident from going to work on Thursday morning. As of 5:30 a.m., he said he was still “locked in.”

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

