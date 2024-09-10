Kent resident dies after being assaulted by group of juveniles, police pursuing leads

The Kent Police Department is investigating the assault of a 56-year-old resident that has now turned fatal.

On August 22, at 9:04 p.m., patrol officers responded to multiple reports of an attack involving a group of juveniles.

Witnesses said that the victim, who had been riding a bicycle, was assaulted by three or four juveniles.

One witness attempted to intervene by honking their car horn, but the suspects continued to beat the man, who appeared unconscious.

When police arrived, the suspects had already fled the area.

The victim, identified as a 56-year-old Kent resident, was treated by Puget Sound Fire and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

However, since the assault, the victim’s health deteriorated, and he passed away on Sunday.

Kent police are actively pursuing leads and are asking the public for assistance.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808.

