Kent police track down, arrest motorcyclist who chased and shot at teen driver

KENT, Wash. — Kent police tracked down a motorcyclist who allegedly chased and shot at a 16-year-old driver over the weekend.

According to Kent PD, officers responded to a drive-by shooting along 34th Avenue South near West Fenwick Park on Saturday, April 12, around 11:30 p.m.

The victim driver, a 16-year-old Kent teen, told officers that he was driving home when he noticed a motorcycle pass him going in the opposite direction.

“The victim watched the motorcycle pull a U-turn and follow him as he parked near his house. The suspect stopped near him and pointed a handgun with a laser on it at the victim’s car. Fearing for his life, the victim quickly backed out of his parking spot and went north on Military. The suspect followed, fired 3-5 shots at him, striking his vehicle, and then fled on Military. The victim was fortunately not injured. It was later determined that bullets also struck a neighbor’s home, and a different neighbor’s vehicle,” read the statement from Kent police.

Multiple officers, including Washington State Patrol air support plane “Smokey”, joined Kent PD to help search for the suspect. Smokey spotted and tracked the suspect to 116th Avenue Southeast, where the suspect reportedly dropped the motorcycle and tried to run. The suspect was then tracked as he ran down a trail and tried to hide in a wooded area.

Kent officers set up a protective perimeter around the area to prevent the suspect from running further into nearby neighborhoods. Alongside K9 officers, Kent police found and arrested the 38-year-old Kent man without further incident.

Kent police confirmed they found the suspect’s distinctive helmet and a handgun, a semi-automatic 45, near the arrest site.

The suspect was booked into jail for first-degree assault, and the motorcycle, which was registered to him, was towed.

