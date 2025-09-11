Kent police looking for vulnerable adult missing since mid-August

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are asking the public to keep an eye out for 35-year-old Brandon Ensminger, a vulnerable adult who may be unable to care for himself.

Police say Ensminger was released from a medical facility in mid-August, and his last known location was the Comfort Inn motel, where he checked out on Aug. 22.

He has been known to be in the areas of Central Ave N. and Pacific Hwy. S., often near motels.

Ensminger does drive but does not have a car, so he is likely on foot. He may be carrying a blue Walmart bag.

He is an extreme introvert with multiple medical issues, including an auditory processing disorder, Kent police said.

Ensminger is 5′11′, skinny with brown eyes.

“He is believed to be off his medication and in this state, is unable to care for himself. He will refuse to eat and when last seen had lost 30 pounds,” police said.

The photos below show his before and after weight loss.

Ensminger is a native English speaker, but may ask for an interpreter when others are speaking English because in his unmedicated state, police said.

Police have canvassed the areas he is known to visit without success.

If you know Brandon’s location, call 911.

If you have any tips about his whereabouts, please call the Kent Tip Line 253-856-5808 or send your tip to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov

