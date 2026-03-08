Kent Police K9 credited with catching burglary suspect

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says a K9 named Frank helped officers catch a suspect wanted for burglary on Tuesday night.

A man wanted for a string of burglaries at businesses was seen in a food truck stopped at a loading dock and sped away when he saw officers, KPD said.

After a short chase, the suspect crashed the truck into a barrier and ran from officers.

K9 Frank and his handler were sent in to track the suspect, leading officers to his location a short time later, Kent Police said.

The 29-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail, facing charges of burglary, eluding, theft, reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended license and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to KPD.

©2026 Cox Media Group