Kent Police fire at sexual assault suspect who pointed gun at officers

KENT, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Officers with the Kent Police Department (KPD) shot at a sexual assault suspect Wednesday morning.

The suspect was not hit by gunfire, and no officers were hurt.

At 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) asked Kent Police to help them find a man wanted for felony sexual assault and domestic violence assault. The 48-year-old suspect was believed to be in his apartment in the 11100 block of SE 208th Street in Kent, according to a social media post from KPD.

“Officers knocked on the suspect’s apartment door. The suspect quickly opened the door and pointed a handgun at the officers,” the post read. “One officer fired his service weapon at the suspect. The suspect retreated into his apartment and shut the door.”

Police surrounded the apartment unit, and Valley SWAT members were called out to the scene.

“Kent officers attempted to call the suspect out of the apartment using their PA systems,” the department stated. “He could be seen looking out at the officers, but did not respond. A short time after the PA announcements started, the suspect’s mother exited the apartment. She advised that the suspect was inside the unit alone.”

At that point, smoke was coming from the apartment, and the man’s mother told authorities the sprinkler system had been activated.

Police evacuated neighbors. The small fire in the unit is under investigation.

Just before 6 a.m., the man came out of the apartment but did not obey police commands, the post said.

A police K9 unit was used to help take the man into custody. The suspect suffered bite injuries.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

