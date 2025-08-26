Kent police find skeletal remains of man missing since 2022

KENT, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The body of a previously missing Kent man, Larry Martinez, was found on Aug. 18 after he had been missing since June 8, 2022, the Kent Police Department (KPD) announced.

Martinez’s skeletal remains were found near SR 167, north of the James Street overpass, by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the KPD.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office examined the remains and was able to confirm that they were of Martinez.

“While this is not the outcome any of us wanted, we are hopeful that locating Mr. Martinez’s remains will bring some closure to his family and friends,” KPD stated.

Martinez was 81 years old at the time of his disappearance and was experiencing symptoms of dementia.

The Martinez family, along with the Kent community and KPD, conducted various searches and widespread media campaigns in hopes of locating him after he walked away from a downtown business. Martinez was not located despite the community’s efforts.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that foul play was not involved in Martinez’s death.

