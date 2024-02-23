Kent Police find 14 stolen cars, plus guns, drugs during bust of suspected chop shop

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police recovered 14 stolen cars during a raid at a suspected chop shop on the city’s East Hill.

A search warrant was served at the location on Feb. 15 after months of investigation and surveillance.

Along with the 14 stolen cars, police also recovered several trailers, ATVs, stolen engines, and car parts. They also seized guns, ammunition, methamphetamine, and what was suspected to be fentanyl, according to a Facebook post by Kent Police.

Investigators said the suspects were identified to be part of an auto theft ring and have a long history of car theft and illegal gun possession.

A 36-year-old Kent man was arrested at the scene.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Taskforce and the National Insurance Crime Bureau helped the Kent Police Department Neighborhood Response Team with the case.

