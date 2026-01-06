Kent police arrest suspect tied to 2023 Subway standoff after license plate camera alert

Kent police say a man wanted on a felony warrant tied to a 2023 armed standoff outside a Subway restaurant has been arrested after officers located him using a license plate reader.

According to the Kent Police Department, officers were called around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2023, to a business in the 25600 block of 104th Avenue Southeast after reports of gunfire in a parking lot.

Officers found an armed suspect standing outside a Subway restaurant.

Police later determined the man had pointed a loaded gun inside the restaurant toward employees.

The situation led to a standoff that lasted about five hours and involved multiple Kent officers, a K-9 unit, Valley SWAT and police negotiators.

During the standoff, employees were evacuated from the restaurant.

Officers eventually took the suspect into custody without further incident, and a loaded firearm was recovered.

No one was injured.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Renton resident at the time, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said he was later released on bail but failed to respond to court proceedings, leading to a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

In December 2025, Kent officers were handling an unrelated call on Kent’s East Hill when a Flock Safety automated license plate reader alerted them to a vehicle registered to the suspect.

Police said the registered address was nearby.

Officers formed an arrest team and approached the residence.

The suspect, now 27, was found standing in his driveway and taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into jail on the outstanding warrant.

Police credited the arrest to the use of technology paired with coordinated police work.

