Kent officer saves teen from traffic during foggy New Year’s Eve crisis call

According to the Kent Police Department, a Kent patrol officer pulled a teen to safety as they ran toward traffic during a foggy New Year’s Eve domestic dispute call.

The incident happened late in the afternoon on New Year’s Eve when Officer Mattheis was dispatched to a Kent home for a reported family dispute involving a young teen. Police said details are limited to protect the teen’s privacy and asked anyone familiar with the incident not to share additional information publicly.

Officers spent an extended amount of time at the home trying to help the family reach a resolution within the limits of the law, police said. During that effort, the teen suddenly walked away from the residence.

Police said visibility was poor due to darkness and heavy fog as the teen moved quickly toward a busy street. Officer Mattheis followed on foot and repeatedly called out, asking the teen to stop. Police described the moment as a careful balance between keeping the teen calm and moving fast enough to prevent harm.

As the teen attempted to dart into oncoming traffic, Officer Mattheis reached them and pulled them back at the last moment, police said. A vehicle passed and sounded its horn, underscoring how close the situation came to ending in serious injury. Police said the fog significantly reduced drivers’ ability to see, making the situation especially dangerous.

Medical personnel transported the teen to a local hospital for mental health services. Police said the family was also provided with resources for continued support.

In a statement, the Kent Police Department praised Officer Mattheis for his compassion and measured response during what they described as an emotionally charged incident.

Police also used the incident to encourage anyone experiencing a mental or emotional crisis to seek help.

People can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, which is available 24/7 and includes options for chat and services for deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals. Crisis Connections is also available at 877-500-9276 for mental and emotional support, with interpretation services in 155 languages. Anyone in immediate danger or needing urgent help is urged to call 911.

