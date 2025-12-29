Kent man killed after being struck by semi-truck while standing in roadway early Saturday

A man was killed early Saturday after being struck by a semi-truck while standing in a roadway in Kent, according to the Kent Police Department.

Police said officers and Puget Sound Fire responded at 4:43 a.m. Dec. 27 to reports of a pedestrian with serious injuries in the 11400 block of Southeast 208th Street.

A 911 caller told dispatchers they were attempting CPR when crews were sent to the scene.

First responders found the pedestrian with critical injuries.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as a 31-year-old man from Auburn.

Traffic officers investigated the scene and reviewed statements from drivers and witnesses, along with dash camera video from one of the vehicles.

Investigators said the pedestrian was standing in the roadway and not in a crosswalk.

According to police, a 32-year-old man from Maple Valley was driving a 2019 semi-truck eastbound on Southeast 208th Street as he approached 114th Avenue Southeast when he noticed the pedestrian ahead.

The driver attempted to steer away but struck the man.

A second vehicle, a 1992 Mazda driven by a 20-year-old man from Renton, was also traveling eastbound.

Police said the driver saw the pedestrian lying in the roadway, tried to avoid him, and lost control, spinning and colliding with the semi-truck.

Investigators said the Mazda did not strike the pedestrian.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said evidence indicates speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, and the semi-truck driver was properly licensed.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

