Kent man accused in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing conspiracy dies in federal custody

Daniel Park, the Washington state man charged earlier this month with conspiring to help the suspected bomber in last month’s deadly attack on a California fertility clinic, has died while in federal custody, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Justice Department said Park was found unresponsive at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

Detention center staff began life-saving efforts and called emergency medical personnel, who transported Park to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff. Officials have not released a cause of death.

Park, 32, was from Kent, Washington. He had been arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York earlier this month after arriving on a flight from Poland.

His arrest came as part of the investigation into the May 17 bombing at American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs, California.

Federal prosecutors allege that Park purchased large quantities of ammonium nitrate, a chemical commonly used in explosives, and sent it to the man believed to be responsible for the attack — 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus of Twentynine Palms, California.

According to court documents, Bartkus drove a car rigged with explosives into the fertility clinic and detonated it, killing himself and injuring several others.

The FBI has labeled the bombing an act of terrorism.

The Justice Department said Bartkus was motivated by a fringe belief system rooted in pro-mortalism, anti-natalism, and anti-pro-life ideology — the idea that people should not be born without consent and that nonexistence is preferable.

Park was scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn and was expected to be prosecuted in Los Angeles.

If convicted, he had faced up to 15 years in federal prison.

The Palm Springs clinic reopened about two weeks after the bombing, relocating to a new site.

The blast was powerful enough that residents more than a mile away reported feeling the explosion.

The FBI and Justice Department continue to investigate the case.

