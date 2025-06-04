Kent man arrested in connection to CA fertility clinic bombing

CBS News is reporting that a man from Kent, Washington was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City overnight related to the investigation into last month’s bombing outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California.

A law enforcement official identified the man as 32-year-old Daniel Park. He’s scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to be prosecuted in Los Angeles.

CBS is reporting that Park may have provided material support for the bombing. It’s unclear if he knew what the material would be used for.

Law enforcement officials identified the bomber as 25-year-old Guy Bartkus. He died in the explosion.

Four other people were hurt during the May 17 attack at American Reproductive Centers. It’s a fertility clinic with a full-service IVF lab and, according to CBS, does not perform abortions.

The FBI said Bartkus had access to a large quantity of commercially available chemical products that could be combined to create a homemade explosive device and that he stated in writings and recordings he was against bringing people into this world “against their will.”

The FBI has called the attack an “intentional act of terrorism.”

People reportedly felt the explosion more than a mile away from the clinic.

The clinic reopened about two weeks later at a new location.

