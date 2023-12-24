Kent employee ‘dove under the desk’ as officer fired at attempted murder suspect

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Federal Way attempted murder suspect from a Thursday incident was shot by a Kent police officer Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Pacific Highway South and South 248th Street. Investigators closed down nearly a mile stretch of the road for about six hours.

Police said the suspect pulled a knife on officers as they chased him on foot, lifting the knife over his head when officers shot him. Police also believe the suspect stabbed a 71-year-old man in Federal Way’s Town Square Park, leaving him fighting for his life.

Kent police spotted the suspect just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and attempted to take him into custody.

“It was 15 minutes before I got to the workshop so if I came in 15 minutes early I would have been part of it,” said General Manager of Wheels & Tires Proz, Tony Alberto.

He was thanking his lucky stars he didn’t have to see what his tire shop’s camera caught. In that footage a man with light-colored pants can be seen running with two Kent police officers just steps behind. It’s something Teddy Hines did see.

“First we saw a police car coming at a fairly high speed and stopped and immediately after that we heard gunshots,” said Hines. “Probably five to six just very rapid. My sales associate dove under the desk.”

Hines watched officers try and save that suspect’s life.

“There was a man on the ground then and police were around him and they began giving first aid,“ he said. “Probably I’d say 20 minutes before they took off in an ambulance.”

It’s a sight that’s still in the front of mind for everyone on Pacific Highway South.

“It is kind of a shocker. We usually come out, put the tires out, we run the street, walk the street at least and it’s kind of harsh to see,” said Alberto.

Federal Way’s Deputy Chief Kyle Sumpter said they’ll release details on who this suspect is at “the appropriate time.”

