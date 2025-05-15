Kent Corrections inmate dies at hospital following medical emergency

KENT, Wash. — An inmate at the City of Kent Corrections Facility died on Tuesday following a medical emergency, the Kent Police Department (KPD) posted on Facebook.

On May 11, Kent police responded to a domestic dispute and arrested a 36-year-old man after he ran from officers, KPD said.

He had a no-bail Department of Corrections (DOC) warrant for escape from Community Custody, according to police. He was arrested for the warrant and a local Kent charge.

During the arrest, the man tried to swallow multiple baggies of powdered drugs, but officers took the drugs out of his mouth before he swallowed them, the post said.

Kent police said he was brought to a local hospital out of caution in case he had swallowed any drugs.

The man was later medically cleared by the hospital and booked into the Kent Correctional Facility, KPD said.

On May 13 at around 10:40 pm., a corrections officer found the man experiencing a medical emergency, and after being brought to a local hospital, he died while being treated, according to Kent police.

KPD says the King County medical examiner is investigating his cause of death.

