Keeping safe in record heat this week

Temperatures are expected to hit 90 on Monday, and potentially higher in some areas.

Public Health - Seattle & King County has issued some reminders for when the weather gets too hot:

Drink plenty of water

Lakes & rivers are still very cold, even when the air is hot

Wear a life jacket

Take breaks in the shade after spending time in the sun

Wear a hat and sunscreen

Never leave children or pets in a parked car

“Check the HeatRisk mapfrom the National Weather Service to see the current risk where you are and a 7-day forecast for what’s ahead. HeatRisk is calculated using information including humidity, overnight temperatures, and the time of year to determine the relative risk to your health," the health department wrote on its website.

Even when temperatures aren’t very hot, some people are at higher risk for serious health problems on warmer days:

Adults age 65 and older

Young children (especially at high risk in parked cars)

People with chronic health conditions or mental illness

People living unsheltered or homeless

Outdoor workers

Athletes who exercise outdoors

Get more information here.

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