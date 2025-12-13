Kayaker dies on Ballard Locks

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire crews rescued two men who were reported to be in distress in Salmon Bay near the Ballard Locks.

Crews responded around 2:30 off W. Commodore Way. When they arrived, they found one kayaker in the water.

They were able to pull the man out of the water. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear how long the man was underwater for.

Another man was pulled from the water in stable condition.

Seattle police are investigating.

