Cowlitz County man arrested after domestic violence incident during New Year’s Eve party

KELSO, Wash. — The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that a 23-year-old was arrested after he was accused of domestic violence and kidnapping.

Deputies say the incident occurred at a house on Green Mountain Ln. in Kalama, near Green Mountain Road, during a New Year’s Eve gathering.

The suspect was said to have gotten drunk and became belligerent during a New Year’s Gathering at the home, according to deputies.

Deputies said the suspect’s girlfriend and another woman hid in the bathroom for their safety.

At one point, the girlfriend tried to leave when the suspect pulled her out of the car against her will.

She agreed to leave with the suspect, according to deputies.

Deputies say that the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and threatened to kill her if she let him drive the car.

The suspect also threatened to harm her if she called the police, and at one point, threatened to kill his whole family, deputies said.

She eventually dropped him off at a hotel in Vancouver, Washington.

Deputies were able to track down the suspect and arrest him at the home on Green Mountain Lane.

He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on kidnapping, harassment, assault, reckless endangerment, and using a car without permission charges.

