Kaiser Permanente to pay up to $46M over alleged data breach, here’s how to file a claim

According to CBS News, Kaiser Permanente has begun notifying millions of members about a lawsuit settlement tied to alleged patient data breaches on its websites and mobile apps.

The Oakland, California–based health care system announced a $46 million settlement fund to resolve claims that personal and health information was shared without patient consent through online tracking tools.

The settlement could increase to as much as $47.5 million.

The case involves several lawsuits filed in April and May 2024 that were later combined into a single class-action lawsuit in December 2024.

A federal court granted preliminary approval of the settlement in December 2025.

This week, Kaiser started sending official settlement notices to about 13 million current and former members in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

The lawsuits alleged that from November 2017 through May 2024, Kaiser’s websites and mobile applications used third-party tracking code that sent confidential personal and health information to companies including Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Twitter/X.

According to the lawsuit, the information included IP addresses, names, search terms, medical histories, communications with health care providers, and details about how users navigated Kaiser’s online platforms.

Kaiser denied the allegations and said it did not find evidence that members’ private information was misused or put at risk.

On the settlement website, the company said it agreed to resolve the case “to end the burden, expense, and uncertainty of further litigation.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we removed certain online technologies from our websites and mobile applications and informed members in 2024,” a Kaiser Permanente spokesperson told Becker’s Hospital Review last month. “In addition, Kaiser Permanente implemented additional measures with the guidance of experts to safeguard against the recurrence of this type of incident.”

Kaiser also said sensitive data such as Social Security numbers and financial information were not exposed.

Current or former members of Kaiser Permanente who used Kaiser’s websites or mobile apps between November 2017 and May 2024 and lived in one of the affected states or the District of Columbia are eligible to receive a payment.

Payments will be distributed as a one-time cash payment based on a pro rata share of the settlement fund.

After attorneys’ fees, litigation costs, and payments to named plaintiffs are deducted, most members who submit claims are expected to receive between $20 and $40, according to classaction.org.

Eligible members can file a claim through the settlement website.

Notices sent by email or mail include a unique settlement class member ID, which is required to submit a claim.

Claims can be filed online or mailed in, as long as they are postmarked by March 12, 2026.

Members who do not receive their ID can request one through the settlement website.

A final court hearing on the settlement is scheduled for May 7.

Payments will be issued after final approval and once any appeals are resolved.

Settlement funds can be delivered by ACH direct deposit, prepaid options such as Mastercard, Amazon, Target, Venmo, or PayPal, or by a physical check mailed to a member’s home.

