K-9 officer helps uncover more than $15,000 in stolen property

EVERETT, Wash. — A K-9 officer worked with the Everett Police to recover more than $15,000 worth of stolen property while searching a suspect’s property according to officials.

Over the past few months, a K-9 officer has been working on several stolen property cases involving a repeat offender who is also actively under supervision by the Department of Corrections for previous burglaries.

After the suspect was seen allegedly taking stolen property into his yard , the K-9, and several other officers searched their home with a warrant.

Police found a trailer with more than $15,000 worth of deck railings, tools, and a winch that were all stolen from the same owner.

The search also recovered four mini skid construction dozers that were in different stages of having their VINs removed. One vehicle did have a VIN which was then used to identify that it was stolen.

Police say that based on the suspect’s history of moving VINs, all vehicles were seized for further investigation.

Two of the vehicles have since been returned to their rightful owners.

The suspect was arrested for first-degree possession of stolen property.

