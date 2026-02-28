Juvenile in Tukwila detained three times in one night, police say

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) says officers detained a juvenile three times on Friday night after multiple trespassing incidents.

Officers responded to reports of six males causing damage at a Tukwila retail location and detained a man with a pistol and a juvenile at the scene.

The rest of the group reportedly became aggressive with police, prompting more officers to respond, Tukwila Police said.

The man was booked into jail after officers found narcotics in addition to the gun, police said.

The juvenile was trespassed and police brought him to the light rail station to get back to his home in Renton.

About 30 minutes later, the same juvenile was found back at the initial scene and detained again. His mom arrived to pick him up and as they were leaving, he ran from her car.

He came back a third time and reportedly spat on police cars before officers detained him yet again and brought him to a juvenile detention center, where they turned him away because of the nature of his crimes, TPD said.

Officers brought him back to his mom’s house in Renton.

