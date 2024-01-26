Justin Timberlake set to roll through Seattle on heels of first new album in 5 years

SEATTLE — Justin Timberlake announced his first tour in five years on the Tonight Show on Thursday, and the first leg will include a stop at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on May 2.

The pop star will also perform at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 29.

Fans can expect to hear songs from Timberlake’s forthcoming album Everything I Thought It Was.

Written by Timberlake, Louis Bell, Cirkut, Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen, Timberlake’s new single “Selfish” will also be performed. The last time Timberlake released a solo album was back in 2018.

Tickets will be available for club presale beginning on Monday. General admission presale will begin Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. on Timberlake’s website.

