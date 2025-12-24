Julio Rodriguez surprises 5-year-old fan with Nintendo Switch 2 and house visit

WASHINGTON — It’s not quite Santa Claus, but it’s just as good for this Mariners fan!

Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez teamed up with Nintendo to surprise a young fan with the visit of a lifetime.

“I’m sure that he’s gonna be really ecstatic, maybe a little shy,” Julio said on the way to Quinn’s house.

JRod surprised 5-and-a-half-year-old Quinn at his home with a Nintendo Switch 2.

The pair played games, took photos and even played a little whiffle-ball.

Watch the full video above.

