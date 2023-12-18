Local

Judge in Manny Ellis trial tells jury to start deliberations from scratch after juror replaced

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Police Charged Murder Trial Family and friends of Manny Ellis leave the courtroom as defense attorney Jared Ausserer plays a video of the 2017 incident where Ellis was tasered, in his closing arguments for defendant Matthew Collins during the trial of three Tacoma Police officers in the killing of Ellis at Pierce County Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Tacoma, Wash. Tacoma Police Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine stand trial for charges related to the March 2020 killing of Ellis. (Brian Hayes/The News Tribune via AP, Pool) (Brian Hayes/AP)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — The judge in the trial of three Tacoma officers accused in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis says the jury must start its deliberations over from scratch after a juror was replaced.

On Monday, the judge heard arguments, with the jury present, about a report of juror misconduct. One juror reported to the court that another juror said something during the deliberations that was not mentioned in court.

That juror was replaced by an alternate juror.

In his instructions to the jury, after the replacement juror was seated, the judge told the members of the jury that they had to start their deliberations over because the new juror was not present when deliberations began last Thursday.

Ellis died in police custody, and jurors will decide if the officers are responsible.

Tacoma Police officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors say the officers used excessive force that led to Ellis’s death.




©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read