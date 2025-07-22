Judge denies Republic’s injunction request as trash strike continues

BOSTON — A federal judge denied Republic Services’ request for an injunction after a hearing that lasted more than an hour on Monday.

Federal Court Judge Brian Murphy denied requests for both a Temporary Restraining Order and a Preliminary Injunction from the trash disposal company.

Counsel for the company said that there was additional evidence to support the need for the injunction.

However, the judge stated that unless the additional evidence could show harm to the company beyond what had already been submitted, it wouldn’t change anything.

“Frankly, I’m not surprised. We knew the allegations made by Republic did not justify any action by the federal court. As usual, Republic misled the court about our conduct. Maybe now Republic will come to its senses and come back to the bargaining table to resolve the strike,” President of Teamsters Local Union No. 25 Tom Mari said.

“In addition to continuing the strike in Greater Boston, Local 25 will continue extending its lines elsewhere in the country until Republic agrees to a fair and equitable contract. All we want is what our members now receive from Capitol and Star,” Mari continued.

Trash collectors in Botson are entering their third week of their strike against Republic.

