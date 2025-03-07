JBLM soldiers accused of leaking military secrets to China in federal indictments

Three soldiers, including an active-duty supply sergeant and a former service member, were arrested Thursday on federal charges related to espionage, bribery, and theft of government property, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jian Zhao and Li Tian, both active-duty U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and Ruoyu Duan, a former Army soldier, were indicted by federal grand juries in Oregon and Washington.

Tian and Duan face charges in the District of Oregon for conspiring to commit bribery and theft of government property.

Zhao was charged in the Western District of Washington for allegedly conspiring to obtain and transmit national defense information to unauthorized individuals, as well as for bribery and theft.

“The defendants arrested today are accused of betraying our country, actively working to weaken America’s defense capabilities and empowering our adversaries in China,” said Attorney General Pamela J. Bondi. “They will face swift, severe, and comprehensive justice.”

According to the indictment in Oregon, Duan and Tian conspired from November 2021 to December 2024 to gather and transmit sensitive U.S. military information.

Investigators say Tian collected classified data on military weapon systems, including the Bradley and Stryker Army fighting vehicles, and transmitted the information to Duan in exchange for payment.

In a separate indictment, Zhao was accused of conspiring to obtain and sell classified U.S. military documents and equipment, including encrypted government computers and top-secret hard drives.

Prosecutors say Zhao began negotiating with contacts in China in July 2024, arranging the sale of classified materials in exchange for payments exceeding $15,000.

Among the items Zhao allegedly attempted to sell were hard drives labeled “SECRET” and “TOP SECRET,” sensitive documents related to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), and intelligence on U.S. military readiness in the event of conflict with China.

FBI Director Kash Patel condemned the alleged activities, stating, “The FBI and our partners will continue to work to uncover attempts by those in China to steal sensitive U.S. military information and hold all accountable who play a role in betraying our national defense.”

Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox of Army Counterintelligence Command said these arrests highlight the growing foreign intelligence threats facing the U.S. military. “We remind all members of the Army team to increase their vigilance and protect our Army by reporting suspicious activity,” he said.

Authorities from multiple agencies, including the FBI’s Portland and Seattle Field Offices, U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, collaborated in the investigation.

“This is a stark reminder that our adversaries actively seek to exploit individuals with access to sensitive information,” said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle Field Office. “These arrests should send a message that we will find, track down, and hold accountable those who betray their country.”

The case is being prosecuted by attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division and U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Oregon and Washington.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, and additional individuals involved in the alleged conspiracy could still face charges.





©2025 Cox Media Group