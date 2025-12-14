James Beard Award-winning chef to open beer hall in Seattle, among 2 other restaurants

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A James Beard Award-winner and one of Seattle’s most renowned chefs, Renee Erickson, has three new restaurants planned for Pioneer Square, with two opening today.

Erickson’s restaurant group, Sea Creatures, will open Lowlander Brewing and Un Po Tipsy on the ground floor of a space at 419 Occidental Avenue, Sea Creatures announced.

The opening date for the third restaurant, My Oh My, has yet to be revealed. The company had previously planned to open all three restaurants simultaneously if construction and permits were finalized by December.

Seattle space to house beer hall, 2 new restaurants

In April 2024, Sea Creatures signed the lease to take over the former F.X. McRory’s space, which closed in 2017 after 40 years of service at the location.

“Pioneer Square has always had a special energy — beautiful old buildings, art, sports, history, music, and creativity all living side by side,” Jeremy Price, designer and co-owner of Sea Creatures, stated in a press release. “We’re excited to add three new places for people to gather, eat, drink, and hang out.”

Lowlander Brewing is a brewery and beer hall that can accommodate approximately 100 guests in its 2,500-square-foot space. The brewery also includes an outdoor seating area equipped with a 12-foot-wide TV wall and a food menu featuring sausages, fries, and salads.

“Fresh beer. Like, really fresh. Lowlander is a working brewery where beer is brewed onsite and poured straight from the tanks into your glass — no shipping, no kegging, no waiting,” Sea Creatures stated. “The name ‘Lowlander’ tips its hat to both the Puger Sound Lowlands and the building’s history as FX McRory’s, a beloved sports bar for decades.”

Un Po Tipsy will sit right next door, serving New York-style pizza by the slice inside its 1,200-square-foot restaurant space. The pizza spot will offer cocktails, wine, and canned beers alongside its pizza offerings.

“Think New York Pizza by the slice — piping hot, thin, and foldable — paired with draft cocktails, wine, and an expansive lineup of frosty canned beers,” the company stated. “Un Po Tipsy is designed for a quick lunch, a pre-game bite, or a late-night slice. Plus, it will have pinball and bass boat gold banquettes.”

My Oh My will be a fine-dining experience with Sea Creatures describing the menu offerings as “Rome meets London meets Seattle.” My Oh My will have a capacity of only 32 guests for its dinner service within a quaint 1,000-square-foot space.

“For evenings when you want something special, My Oh My offers an intimate, art-filled dining room,” Sea Creatures stated. “The menu will celebrate the best of the Pacific Northwest — steaks, shellfish, pasta, and vibrant seasonal vegetables — all prepared with the casual elegance Sea Creatures is known for.”

The Sea Creatures restaurant group currently operates nearly a dozen restaurants across Seattle, including Wilmott’s Ghost, located inside The Spheres.

It also managed The Whale Wins, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant in Fremont that had its last day of service on Tuesday after it was forced to close. Eater Seattle reported the restaurant had been losing money for a number of years.

