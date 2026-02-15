Jamaican man pleads guilty to stealing $550K from elderly Vancouver woman

SEATTLE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Washington says that a Jamaican citizen pleaded guilty to using wire fraud to swindle an elderly victim out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The attorney’s office said that Roshard Andrew Carty pleaded guilty on Friday.

Court documents say Carty first reached out to a 73-year-old victim in Vancouver in 2020.

He convinced the victim that she had won $22 million and a car from a Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, claiming he was contacting her from Jamaica.

He then scammed the woman out of money for nearly four years, from August 2020 to February 2024.

Carty repeatedly asked the victim for cash, requesting more money each time so she could claim the prize.

At one point, he convinced the victim to sell her house.

When he felt he was losing contact with her, he sent tow trucks and pizza deliveries to her home.

Carty even contacted her landlord to request a welfare check in an attempt to reconnect with her.

He was eventually arrested in Jamaica in August 2025 following an indictment in November 2024.

Carty faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud.

