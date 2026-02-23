Local

Jackknifed semi-truck blocks westbound I-82 at milepost 7

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
Jackknifed semi-truck blocks westbound I-82 at milepost 7 Westbound I-82 was fully blocked due to a jack-knifed semi-truck. (Photo courtesy of WSP) (Photo courtesy of WSP)
Westbound I-82 was fully blocked earlier Monday morning due to a jack-knifed semi-truck with a trailer, Washington State Patrol (WSP) stated.

The truck was turned sideways, blocking all westbound lanes except the shoulder at milepost 7 on I-82. A tow truck was sent to the scene to clear the roadway.

