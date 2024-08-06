A jackknifed semi delays traffic on I-5 in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — Two cars and a semi-truck collided on Interstate 5 heading southbound in Fife, causing major traffic delays.

According to Trooper John Dattilo with the Washington State Patrol, the semi-truck experienced mechanical issues and lost control. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported.

The Washington State Department of Transportation Tacoma told drivers to expect long delays and an extended closure, with three southbound lanes currently blocked.

WSDOT of King and Snohomish counties let travelers know that the collision is causing about three miles of backups into Federal Way, asking drivers to consider alternate routes.

Troopers are on the scene and expect the delays to last several hours while they clear the road.

