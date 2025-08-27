It’s okay to swim again at these two WA beaches

KING COUNTY, Wash. — It is now okay to swim or go in the water at Houghton Beach in Kirkland and Madison Park Beach in Seattle.

Public Health Seattle & King County says they recently tested the water, and it came back with low levels of bacteria. This means it’s no longer a public health risk.

High levels were first discovered at Houghton Beach around August 6. On August 18, health officials found elevated levels of bacteria at Madison Park Beach.

“We test the water for bacteria, which tells us whether there is poop in the water from people, pets, or wildlife. Poop can carry germs that can make people sick from swimming or playing in the water,” King County Public Health wrote in a news release.

Currently, there are several area beaches where people and pets are being asked to stay out because of bacteria.

