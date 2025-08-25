Public health alert: High bacteria levels at 5 Washington beaches

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

As Seattle’s summer heat ramped back up, King County Public Health (KCPH) warned that several Washington beaches have returned high bacteria samples, and summer beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water.

High bacteria detections were located at Madison Park Beach, Houghton Beach, Luther Burbank Beach, Idylwood Beach, and Gene Coulon Beach.

KCPH collected three water samples in separate parts of each beach on Aug. 18 and 19, which recorded high bacteria levels.

“We test the water for bacteria, which tells us whether there is poop in the water from people, pets, or wildlife. Poop can carry germs that can make people sick from swimming or playing in the water,” King County Public Health wrote in a news release.

The health department based its decision on how many Colony Forming Units (CFU) were found, which is a count of the number of bacteria per 100 mL of water (about a half-cup of water), according to King County.

The following list includes beach samples with elevated bacterial CFUs:

Madison Park Beach: Sample B, 6,800; Sample C, 430.

Houghton Beach: Sample B, 440; Sample C, 690.

Luther Burbank Beach: Sample A, 370; Sample B, 340; Sample C, 550.

Idylwood Beach: Sample B, 530

Gene Coulon Beach: Sample C, 470

“We use the bacteria test results to predict the chance that people will get sick from germs that might be in the water. There are many different types of germs that can come from poop (bacteria, viruses, parasites, etc.), and it is not possible to test for each one,” King County Public Health wrote. “Instead, we test for one type of bacteria that is easy to measure and is commonly used to predict the risk of getting sick from swimming.”

The summer heat reached as high as 90 degrees in parts of the greater Seattle area over the weekend. Using a local beach to cool off from the heat is limited, but not completely out of the picture.

Beaches that remain open for public use include Madrona Beach, Seward Park, Magnuson Beach, Meydenbaur Beach, and Enatai Beach, among others.

There is no information on how long the closure will be in effect.

