It’s official: Boeing CEO announces temporary layoffs for ‘large number’ of US workers

As the strike of 33,000 union machinists continues in Washington state, Boeing employees got the news they feared: layoffs.

Considering the company’s CFO announced cost-cutting measures on Monday that included a hiring freeze and the possibility of temporary furloughs, it probably wasn’t a surprise to get the news.

The company said the layoffs will be temporary, but has not yet said how many workers would be cut -- only that a “large number of US-based executives, managers and employees” would be affected.

Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said the furloughs would be initiated in the “coming days,” and described the move as one of the difficult steps needed to save money for the company’s recovery.

Those who are laid off will continue to have benefits, and selected employees will be able to take one week of furlough every four weeks for as long as the strike lasts.

Ortberg sent the following letter to all employees Wednesday morning.

“Team,

“As you know, the IAM 751 and W24 went on strike last Friday. We remain committed to resetting our relationship with our represented employees and continuing discussions with the union to reach a new agreement that is good for all of our teammates and our company as soon as possible.

“However, with production paused across many key programs in the Pacific Northwest, our business faces substantial challenges and it is important that we take difficult steps to preserve cash and ensure that Boeing is able to successfully recover.

“As part of this effort, we are initiating temporary furloughs over the coming days that will impact a large number of US-based executives, managers and employees. All benefits will continue for affected employees, and to limit the impact to you, we are planning for selected employees to take one week of furlough every four weeks on a rolling basis for the duration of the strike. Your leaders will be in touch today to share more detail on your team’s specific approach.

“Along with these steps, my leadership team and I will take a commensurate pay reduction for the duration of the strike.

“Most important, we won’t take any actions that inhibit our ability to fully recover in the future. All activities critical to our safety, quality, customer support and key certification programs will be prioritized and continue, including 787 production.

“While this is a tough decision that impacts everybody, it is in an effort to preserve our long-term future and help us navigate through this very difficult time. We will continue to transparently communicate as this dynamic situation evolves and do all we can to limit this hardship.”

Restoring trust,

Kelly

The strike is the first since 2008.

