‘It’s not a safe place yet:’ Venezuelan asylum seekers in limbo

SEATTLE — In the wake of the capture of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and military operation in the country last weekend, the United States Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) says it’s time for Venezuelans seeking asylum or who are otherwise in the United States to return home.

However, Venezuelans and people who work with those with asylum applications say it’s not so simple.

“President Trump’s decisive action to remove Maduro marks a turning point for Venezuelans. Now, they can return to the country they love and rebuild its future. The posture has not changed: USCIS encourages all Venezuelans unlawfully in the U.S. to use the CBP Home app for help with a safe and orderly return to their country,” said USCIS spokesperson Matthew Traggesser.

In Tukwila, the Riverton Park United Methodist Church has helped more than 1,000 Venezuelans seeking asylum and fleeing the country, most after a surge of hundreds of thousands of people fled the country in 2023.

“They’re finally free from this corrupt overlord that had control of their lives. And yet, I know that it’s more than that. And there’s not a system in place yet to protect this liberty that they’re feeling in Venezuela,” said Pastor Jan Bolerjack, who runs the church.

Bolerjack says many have moved from tents and tiny homes outside the church into apartments or other housing, holding jobs through work permits.

“You know, I asked them if they would go back. I’ve asked several, ‘are you ready to go back now’? They’re saying no. They know about the instability, they’re talking to the family all the time there, it’s not a safe place yet.”

Bolerjacks said Maduro’s oppressive regime was just part of the issue.

Gang violence and militia groups taking over people’s homes and killing family members drove many people to leave the country. Even as Maduro’s Vice President takes the reins of power, the Trump Administration’s claims of ‘control’ of the country muddy the waters for who is in charge.

“Many Venezuelans were fleeing instability, violence, and threats that have not overnight disappeared,” said Pallavi Ahluwalia, an immigration attorney who manages the Ahluwalia Law offices and is a fellow at the Texas Bar Association.

In 2025, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) was rescinded for around 600,000 Venezuelans who illegally entered the United States. Bolerjack says many of those she works with who had TPS saw their work permits revoked when TPS was rescinded.

Ahluwalia says those people are now at risk of deportation.

Traggesser says asylum claims and refugee status will still be reviewed “in accordance with existing law and official policy updates.”

Ahluwalia says any asylum or refugee claims that used Maduro’s regime as a justification for fleeing are especially at risk.

“The Asylum cases are still pending and the Government still has to go back and deny them for deportation to happen,” Ahluwalia said.

The Colombia Defense Ministry has estimated that as many as 1.7 million Venezuelans will flee the country because of the instability that may come.

As the Trump Administration has greatly limited immigration at the southern border, Bolerjack doubts many will make it into the United States.

“They can’t get into the U.S. I don’t know where they’re going. Hopefully, they’re finding another safe place, but we’ve blocked them. We’re not going to help them even after what we’ve done.” Bolerjack said.

