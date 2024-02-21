‘It’s just the new norm’: Police investigate shooting at infamous Renton intersection

KENT, Wash. — Investigators in South King County are trying to determine what sparked an overnight shooting that shut down a busy intersection for over five hours.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on East Valley Highway and South 180th Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is the same intersection where five people were shot during an illegal street race last May.

Residents and business owners say a lot of crime happens there and feel like police could do more.

“Sadly it’s just the new norm, that’s the sad part,” said Kimmie Moore.

When the scene was active, over a dozen evidence markers were scattered across the intersection.

One of the bullets struck a window of a nearby business.

“Those poor small business owners, it not only everybody else but it’s a small business owner that getting affected by a window being broke,” said Moore.

Residents say they’re not surprised by this latest incident.

“I always hear police, and when I come down here like if I’m driving home on a Saturday or Sunday night there’s always people in the parking lot like car racers,” said Moore.





