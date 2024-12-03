It’s Giving Tuesday! Where you can donate in and around Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — After Thanksgiving Thursday, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday – comes Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.

Since then, it has grown into an independent nonprofit under the merged name ‘GivingTuesday’ and has become a global movement inspiring people across the world to donate and collaborate in generosity.

If you have the ability to reach back into your wallet following all those turkeys and deals, here are just a few local organizations that could use your help:

Social Service and Housing Organizations

Community Roots Housing Foundation

Solid Ground

Washington Low Income Housing Alliance

Music and Arts

Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra

Seattle Cascades, NW Youth Music Association

c89.5 Radio

Seattle Drum School of Music’s Means for Dreams

Northwest Folklife

Northwest Associated Arts

Animal Shelters and Support Organizations

Seattle Humane

Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County

Seattle Veterinary Outreach

Seattle Parks Foundation

Thanks to the generous family of longtime parks advocate, Gretchen Hull, a Giving Tuesday gift to the Seattle Parks Foundation will be doubled in her memory, for a total match of $15,000. The Foundation also highlighted five community partners to get involved with, including Leafline Trails Coalition, Trees and People Coalition, Garfield Super Block, Central District CPDA, and Tree Action Seattle. You can find those and more at seattleparksfoundation.org/community-partners.

Pike Place Market

The Pike Place Market Foundation is holding a celebration at Pike Place Market from 1-3 p.m. today, with market merchants matching all donations up to $140,000. There will be a celebratory fish toss to announce the amount raised for the day, and shoppers will be available to speak about the importance of the Pike Place Market Foundation social service program, especially during the holiday season.

WA Gives

You can discover over a thousand more local organizations to donate at wagives.org.

Even if you aren’t able to give financially, you can still participate in Giving Tuesday by encouraging generosity in whatever way makes sense for you, such as spreading gratitude, sending encouraging support, or donating your time.

Check out GivingTuesday.org for more ways to get involved in the movement.

