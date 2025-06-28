‘It’s devastating’: Counselors warn of suicide risk after VA ends services in Central WA

At least 100 veterans in Central Washington will lose access to critical mental health services after a federal Veterans Affairs (VA) contract with local counseling providers expires June 30, according to counselors and local advocates.

The VA is not renewing its contract with Central Washington Veteran’s Counseling, a key resource for rural veterans seeking mental health support.

Counselors say the loss will have immediate and serious consequences for those who rely on the services.

“We’re going to triage who the highest risk are, then keep them in services as long as we can,” said Heather Hill, a counselor with Central Washington Veteran’s Counseling. “We have lost more vets to suicide than we have in combat—it’s devastating and it’s gross.”

Hill said rural counties like those in Central Washington already lacked enough resources to meet veterans’ needs.

With the contract ending, the situation could grow even more dire.

She noted that only one other therapist remains in the Wenatchee area who accepts VA patients, making access to care extremely limited.

James Cook, an Army veteran who retired in 2023 after deployments to Afghanistan and Africa, said the abrupt transition from combat zones to home life took a toll on his mental health.

“Going from worrying about if you’re gonna get mortared that evening to sleeping in a bed with your two little ones within a week is difficult,” Cook said.

He turned to Central Washington Veteran’s Counseling for help processing those challenges. Without that support, he and others fear many veterans will be left without options.

Hill described her work with veterans as both a calling and a mission. “Being able to step in and be that person to try to help them navigate the system and understand how their experiences have impacted their daily function is my purpose and passion,” she said.

Local organizations are stepping in to try to fill the gap.

The Bunker in Wenatchee, operated by NCW Vets Serving Vets, has already seen a rise in distressed veterans.

“We’ve had people come in here pretty distressed about the situation,” said Mark Harle of NCW Vets Serving Vets. “There’s too many people that need help and we know that.”

Cook said he’s doing what he can to connect fellow veterans with available support—even if it’s limited.

“Every veteran I talk to, we’re trying to open up the aperture of help and resources that are out there,” Cook said.

The loss of the VA contract is expected to strain an already overburdened system, leaving many rural veterans without easy access to counseling or crisis services beginning next week.

©2025 Cox Media Group