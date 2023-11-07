‘It would create a food desert’: Everett minority businesses could be forced out by light rail

EVERETT, Wash. — There are new concerns that Sound Transit could force out a beloved North Sound store. The Mexican grocery store has been a mainstay in a south Everett neighborhood for nearly two decades.

Now that store could be forced to move to make way for a light rail station. And neighbors fear that could turn an area that is home to thousands of people into a food desert.

This is just one proposed location for the light rail station. In fact, there are two other locations being considered. But the people here worry if the light rail station is built there, it would mean Casino Square and all the businesses housed there would have to get out.

In the 17 years Los Gavilanes has sold groceries on East Casino Road, the owners have watched their customer base change.

“When we started this business, it was just Mexicans,” Manuel Hernandez said. “But now it’s Mexicans, Salvadorans, Colombians, everything. We’re trying to add more product from different countries for that reason.”

Hernandez helps run this business his father, Felipe, started back in 2006. They say their customers and the businesses in Casino Square reflect the diversity of the south Everett neighborhood.

“And we would like all to stay together because we work well together,” Hernandez said.

Indeed, according to the latest census, some 13,000 people live here.

Forty percent are immigrants. The lion’s share, some 75%, speak Spanish. And most are poor.

But Sound Transit recently announced this location is one of three being considered for a new link light rail station. It would force everyone here, including Los Gavilanes, out.

“This community, this neighborhood is already facing food insecurity,” said Alvaro Guillen.

That troubles Guillen. He runs Connect Casino Road, a non-profit that provides 24 services to help immigrants establish new lives in Everett.

There are already rumblings, he said, that crime here might drive Fred Meyer out.

“It would be devastating for the community,” Guillen said. “It would create a food desert. And it would add to the current racial health disparities that already exist.”

Sound Transit said any decision about the light rail station is more than two years away.

As for Fred Meyer, the city agreed to create buffer zones around the stores that don’t allow for camping to cut down on crime.

But these issues are not going away. KIRO 7 will keep on top of them.

