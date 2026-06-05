Seattle student wins Doodle for Google art contest

SEATTLE — Seattle’s own Kameirah Johnson, a senior at Lakeside School, won the national Doodle for Google art contest for 2026!

Doodle for Google is an annual art contest for K-12 students in the United States. Participants are encouraged to use their creativity to create their own “Doodle” or interpretation of the Google logo.

This year’s theme was “My superpower is…”, and students were invited to celebrate their unique strengths and express them through original art.

Kameirah was named a finalist back in April with her submission: “Hair Power: The Crown That Grows From Us,” which was featured on the Google homepage as part of a revolving gallery with the other finalists.

“My superpower is my hair and the family history it carries. Each texture and style holds culture, care, and survival passed down without words. Lying in the grass, our crowns rest without weakening. This kinky hair refuses conformity; it makes us different. Shaped by our lineage, our hair is undeniably beautiful,” explained Kameirah.

After receiving tens of thousands of public votes and deliberations by Google’s panel of judges, Kameirah was named this year’s national winner, earning a $55,000 total scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school, and a feature on the Google homepage.

©2026 Cox Media Group