‘It was very frightening’: New video shows masked men robbing Tacoma residents in garage at gunpoint

TACOMA, Wash. — A new video shows two masked men carrying out a takeover robbery inside a Tacoma garage at gunpoint.

Police arrested the suspects after a high-speed chase in a stolen car and one of them is just a teenager.

We were told the suspects first pretended to be police before telling the three victims to give them everything they had while pointing a long gun at their faces. Police later learned that the gun was loaded with live rounds.

“It was very frightening to me to see that video,” said Chris who lives next door.

We showed Chris and her partner Ted the video for the first time.

“I’m surprised, I didn’t realize there was a rifle involved,” said Ted.

Court documents identify one of the robbers as Nicolas Acahua. He banged on the table as he and other robbers demanded everything

The suspect in blue is a 16-year-old boy.

You can see the two got rough with the three victims before one of the victims turned the table and rushed the gunman.

The other victims joined in and the situation quickly erupted into an all-out brawl.

This is where Chris said she heard the commotion and saw the fighting in front of the garage.

“I heard fighting and then I saw the car backing up,” she said. “But I didn’t know that was a robbery.”

Court documents say the car that did the damage was a stolen white Mercedes Benz.

Police arrested both suspects following a high-speed chase, hitting 130 miles an hour. Per the documents, when the suspects saw each other after being arrested Acahua nodded at the 16-year-old as if he was proud.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood people are very close-knit, not much traffic going through here at all and to have something like that happen next door, it’s eye-opening,” said Ted.

Both suspects are facing seven robbery and assault charges Acahua, the adult, is being held in the Pierce County Jail on a $300K bond. The teen is being detained in the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.

©2023 Cox Media Group