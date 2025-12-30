‘It was like a movie:’ Seattle man recounts viral moment of suspect carjacking WSP trooper

SEATTLE — On Christmas morning, a Seattle man witnessed a suspect stealing a Washington State Patrol cruiser right off Interstate 5.

The dramatic video he captured has since gone viral after being sold to TMZ.

“I couldn’t believe it happened. It was like a movie,” said Beau Stone.

Stone told KIRO 7 he was watching from his patio when he noticed a man walking across the northbound lanes of I-5, immediately worried for everyone’s safety.

“It was just, like, this guy’s gonna end up dead. You know what I mean? Shot. Or he’s gonna kill somebody else. That was my reaction,” Stone explained.

But what happened next left him speechless.

Stone’s video shows a trooper pulling up in her vehicle to check on the man. Suddenly, the situation escalated.

“He jumped into the northbound lanes and then ran up to the police officer’s vehicle and grabbed the handle and ripped her out of the car and threw her out,” Stone described.

The suspect hopped into the driver’s seat and sped off, leading troopers on a miles-long chase along the freeway.

“30 or 40 cops going northbound. And then they did a U turn down there and went this way. So it was pretty big,” Stone said.

The pursuit ended after officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the stolen cruiser.

Miraculously, no one was hurt in the incident. But Stone knows how differently things could have ended.

“Other people on the road, who knows? You put a lot of people in danger. Hopefully you get some help,” he said.

