‘It was hard to see him in that condition:’ Man hit by concrete on Tacoma highway still recovering

TACOMA, Wash. — It’s been over a month since a man was hit by a slab of concrete on I-705 in Tacoma while heading home.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a man threw that piece of concrete right into the windshield and hit the passenger.

Now, the family of Gary Miller tells KIRO 7 that he is still recovering at the hospital.

“It obviously impacted my brother-in-law the most. But it impacted everyone in the family,” Mark Zenobio, the brother-in-law of the victim, said.

Zenebio says as a result, Miller has lost the use of his left eye and has undergone significant medical procedures.

“He’s already been subjected to 10 hours of surgery and there is going to be more to come,” Zenobio said of the situation.

He emphasized the shock of seeing Miller in such a devastating state, saying: “It was hard to see him in that condition and honestly not knowing where it was going to go.”

These incidents highlight a troubling trend on Washington roads.

On Dec. 23, a person threw a sandbag off the overpass on I-5 southbound and Yakima Avenue and hit a car with a family inside. The family tells KIRO 7 they are physically ok, but shattered glass on the windshield got on some of them.

Sandbag

Washington State Patrol reported 158 pedestrian-related calls on I-705 in just 2025.

KIRO 7 is waiting for updated numbers from WSP.

“And you sit back and realize how lucky and how thankful we are that we were all together as much as we could be,” Zenobio reflected, acknowledging the close call for the family involved in the crash.

The suspect charged in Miller’s case with attempted murder is currently undergoing mental evaluations at Western State Hospital.

In response to the financial strain from medical expenses, the Miller family has set up a GoFundMe to help ease the burden.

