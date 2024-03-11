Issaquah school locked down after fight between brothers injures employee

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A fight between two students led to an employee being hurt at an Issaquah school Monday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., two brothers began fighting at Issaquah High School, and an employee was inadvertently hurt while they were breaking up the altercation, according to Issaquah Police Chief Paula Schwan.

The school was locked down as a precaution during the incident.

The boys involved were released to their parents.

Schwan said video of the fight was reviewed and no weapons were involved.

An ambulance was dispatched to the school, but no one was seriously hurt, and the aid unit left with no patients inside, Issaquah School District spokesperson Lesha Ingalls said.





























©2024 Cox Media Group