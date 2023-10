ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Gersh Academy in Issaquah went into lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reportedly stabbed a teacher.

Issaquah police tell KIRO 7 that the student used a pair of scissors to attack the staff member.

Officers were called to the campus around 9:30 this morning.

The school primarily serves students who are on the autism spectrum.

The student was detained by law enforcement and the teacher is expected to recover.









