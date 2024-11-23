Issaquah residents battle storm aftermath: Fallen trees, power outages

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — People living in Issaquah marked day three of sifting through storm damages on Friday.

Fallen trees have blocked roads and knocked power to thousands of residents during Tuesday’s bomb cyclone.

Issaquah was one of the hardest hit cities by the windstorm.

Now that the wind has settled, residents are dealing with damages with rain pouring down.

“That’s just a branch sticking right through [the roof]. And it was dripping there so now we’re trying to move the carpet because the carpet’s trapping water,” said resident John Marcus.

John and his wife, Jacklyn, live in the Tiger Mountain community. They told KIRO 7 the gusts were so strong that it caused two trees to crash into their home.

“The wind is just howling horrific right and then once in a while and hear a crash and splintering noise trees falling down,” John explained.

Little did they know, that was just the start of a growing list of issues for their six-month-old home. They now have big blue tarps covering their roof in the meantime.

A lot of the damage also sits on the street in front of their house.

“It kind of look like a bomb hit it because so many trees were down so many little branch stuff everywhere,” Jacklyn said.

They say it’s been a team effort to clean up and clear out what’s left.

“Many neighbors were out with our mini tractors and saws and cutting because you couldn’t get through anywhere so the community together was pretty awesome,” Jacklyn said.

