Issaquah Police looking for missing woman

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah Police are asking the public to look out for a missing 25-year-old who has a medical disorder that causes extreme fatigue.

Makari Pocinwong was last seen on March 3 at the Eastside Fire Station in Issaquah. Her current whereabouts is not know.

Pocinwong was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants and a navy blue sweatshirt. She also has a port on her chest for treatment for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis.

According to the CDC, Myalgic encephalomyelitis is a biological illness that affects many body parts. It causes severe fatigue not improved by rest, problems thinking and sleeping, dizziness, pain, and many other symptoms.

She is a white woman with brown eyes and curly brown hair. Police say she is 5′07″ and has a slender build.

If you see her, contact Issaquah Police at 425-837-3200. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 425-837-3210.

