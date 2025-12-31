Issaquah police find 2 dead in home, connected to Mercer Island murder-suicide

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Two people were found dead inside an Issaquah home, and police confirm the deaths are connected to a murder-suicide that happened on Mercer Island on Tuesday.

Around 10:45 a.m., Mercer Island police conducted a welfare check at a home on SE 46th Street. This was done by an attorney representing the homeowner, who reported receiving a concerning email that raised fears for the occupants’ safety.

When Mercer Island PD arrived, they saw a body through the window of the home, so they entered the residence.

They found a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s, dead inside the home.

Both died from gunshot wounds, investigators said.

The deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Investigators did identify concern for another individual who had previously resided at the location, and as a precaution, they called Issaquah PD (IPD) to conduct a welfare check in their city.

Around 11:37 a.m., IPD checked on the indicated home on SE Evans Lane. When they got there, they found a woman in her mid-40s and a man in his mid-30s dead inside the home.

There was no sign of forced entry.

There are no outstanding suspects.

It’s unclear which deaths occurred first.

No additional information is available at this time.

It’s unclear how the people in the Issaquah home and the people in the Mercer Island home knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

